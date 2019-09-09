Bio-on: The Russian 10.000 PHA tons per year production plant, led by TAIF Group, enters in the implementation phase

MOSCOW, BOLOGNA, SEPTEMBER 9th, 2019 - - The TAIF JSC Group, a player in the traditional petrochemical sector, announced the start of the operational phase of the 10,000-tonnes per year PHA project to be implemented in the Republic of Tatarstan - Russia, based on the license agreement with Bio-on SpA , IP company active in the field of high quality bioplastics.



The launch of the project follows the agreement signed between the parties last October as part of the bilateral agreements between Italy and Russia. On the basis of this agreement, Bio-on has completed the Process Design Package

On the July 25th, a Taif Group delegation, led by the new General Manager Mr. Ruslan Shigabutdinov and his strategic advisor Mr. Albert Shigabutdinov (formerly General Manager of the Taif Group) visited, Bio-on and its production and R&D facilities in Castel San Pietro Terme (BO). During the visit, Bio-on showed to the Russian partners the production plant and all its operations' units, ending with the production of the micro-powders for cosmetic use. Bio-on and Taif agreed the criteria for the completion of the PHA project in Tatarstan, based on Bio-on's technology, and defined the related industrial strategies. The project therefore enters its implementation phase; the engineering activities, assigned to external companies, are already on-going and it is planned to award the contract for the turn-key construction of the plant by the end of the year, with a forecasted production start in the second half of 2021.

"We are very satisfied for the strategic ongoing collaboration with the TAIF Group."says Marco Astorri, President of Bio-on S.p.A." This will allow us to develop and accelerate the success of PHA worldwide and, thanks to this project with one of the most important industrial and petrochemical groups of the Russian Federation, also in the East Europe".

The plant will be built in the special ??economic-industrial zone of Alabuga, with an initial capacity of 10,000 tons/year already set up for a possible increase

Bio-On S.p.A., an Italian Intellectual Property Company (IPC), operates in the bioplastic sector conducting applied research and development of modern bio-fermentation technologies in the field of eco-sustainable and completely naturally biodegradable materials. In particular, Bio-On develops industrial applications through the creation of product characterisations, components and plastic items. Since February 2015, Bio-On S.p.A. has also been operating in the development of natural and sustainable chemicals for the future. Bio-On has developed an exclusive process for the production of a family of polymers called PHAs (polyhydroxyalkanoates) from agricultural waste (including molasses and sugar cane and sugar beet syrups). The bioplastic produced in this way is able to replace the main families of traditional plastics in terms of performance, thermo-mechanical properties and versatility. Bio-On PHAs is a bioplastic that can be classified as 100% natural and completely biodegradable: this has been certified by Vincotte and by USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). The Issuer's strategy envisages the marketing of licenses for PHAs production and related ancillary services, the development of R&D (also through new collaborations with universities, research centres and industrial partners), as well as the realisation of industrial plants designed by Bio-On.

