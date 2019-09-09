Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH) remains one of the most progressive automotive retail groups in the UK. It has the management experience and financial strength to continue its strategy to drive organic performance by outperforming UK car markets, augmented by appropriate value-creating acquisitions. Market challenges over the last few years have been numerous and persistent, but MMH has delivered a robust performance during the period, including in H119. The share price has recovered modestly since the H119 announcement, but MMH's rating does not reflect its robust performance, with the support of a healthy dividend yield.

