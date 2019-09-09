AliExpress to offer a new free return and refund service in eight countries

AliExpress, a leading global ecommerce marketplace will launch its first fee return and refund service.

HANGZHOU, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace of the Alibaba Group, today announced that it is upgrading its service to free return and refund for participating categories across eight countries.

Buyers in main areas of Russia, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada and Australia will be the first from eight pilot countries to participate in the new program.

Under the new policy, customers in the eight countries with an eligible address will see a "free return" sign next to products participating in the program. Most product categories, like consumer electronics, jewelry, shoes and cosmetics products, will be eligible for the new program. Customers can request a free return and refund for qualifying products within fifteen days after receiving their order.

Some terms and conditions will apply for example, products must be returned in new and unused condition, and products priced over USD 1,000 will be excluded from this program, in addition to products such as mobile phones, underwear, food categories, and customized products.

Customers can go to any post office to make the return and will receive their refund as fast as within 3 days, depending on the payment solution they used to buy the product.

The new "free return" program is an enhancement from a previously launched "local return" program that had been operating in 7 countries besides Russia. Under the previous scheme, customers had to cover the delivery fee for the return order. The new scheme provides a streamlined and free service to enable AliExpress consumers to shop with confidence.

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors primarily in China and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish and French.

