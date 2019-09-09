The debt saddled renewables project developer has signed off on the sale of two wind farms in Shanxi at a loss of RMB40 million on investment. The sale will contribute up to RMB251.5 million to help pay off the parent company's debts.Another day, another loss-making project disposal for Panda Green. The heavily indebted developer this morning announced to the Hong Kong exchange it agreed on Friday to offload two wind power projects with a total generation capacity of 96 MW in the Shanxi province of China. Apart from constituting a RMB40 million (US$5.6 million) loss on the transaction - if approved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...