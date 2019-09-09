Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
06.09.19
15:38 Uhr
11,620 Euro
+0,100
+0,87 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,630
11,900
10:46
11,660
11,840
10:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR11,620+0,87 %