Canadian Solar, Acciona, Enel, EDF, Solarpack and Trina are among the contenders to develop large scale renewables projects. Some 26 power distributors are participating in the procurement as buyers.Colombia's National Mining and Energy Planning Unit has announced 27 companies are interested in participating in the pending auction for large-scale solar and wind projects. The exercise will be held by the end of next month. The list of bidders includes Spain's Acciona, Solarpack and Cobra, Chinese manufacturers Trina Solar and Canadian Solar, France's EDF and Greenyellow and Italy's Enel, as ...

