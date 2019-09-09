Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
09:15 Uhr
0,556 Euro
+0,004
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.09.2019 | 11:53
Arion Bank hf.: Jónína S. Lárusdóttir, Managing Director of the Legal division is leaving Arion Bank

Jónína S. Lárusdóttir, Managing Director of Arion Bank's Legal division has decided to leave the Bank. Jónína has been the Managing Director of the Legal division and a member of the Bank's Executive Management since November 2010. She will step down from her position on 13 September.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

"It has been a great asset to Arion Bank to have somebody with the experience and expertise of Jónína over the past nine years. I would like to thank her for her excellent work for the Bank and I wish her the very best for the future."

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.


