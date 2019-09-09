Kiwi.com, a leading online travel booking platform powered by cutting-edge technology, today announced a new Board of Directors to guide the Company through its next phase of growth.

Daniel Finnegan, former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Booking Holdings (formerly The Priceline Group Inc.), will serve as an independent Board Director. During Mr. Finnegan's 14-year tenure with Booking Holdings, the company grew to about 22,000 employees and reached a valuation of more than $100 billion.

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with Oliver and the Kiwi team as they build towards ambitious goals that will ultimately provide extraordinary value and experiences to travelers worldwide," said Daniel Finnegan.

Kiwi.com executives Oliver Dlouhý, Co-founder and CEO, and Juraj Striezenec, CFO, as well as General Atlantic Technology sector team members Tanzeen Syed, Managing Director, and Jessie Cai, Vice President, will also join the Board.

"I am grateful to be surrounded by a group of experts with whom I look forward to closely working as we scale Kiwi.com," said Oliver Dlouhý. "Our new Board brings a diversity of strategic and operational experience spanning the technology and travel sectors, and Dan's background as the former CFO of one of the world's largest travel companies will be invaluable to our business. The creation of this team is an exciting milestone in this next chapter of our growth."

In June 2019 Kiwi.com announced a strategic investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, to help scale the business and support management's vision to create a seamless end-to-end travel experience for customers. General Atlantic has extensive experience in the global online travel industry, with current and past investments including Priceline, Airbnb, Meituan, Flixbus, Uber, Despegar.com, Smiles and Mafengwo.

Tanzeen Syed continued, "We believe the structure and expertise of this Board well-positions Kiwi.com to execute on its vision of creating a comprehensive travel experience for consumers around the globe. The addition of an independent Director of the caliber and experience level of Dan brings further momentum to the business as Kiwi.com enters this next phase of growth. General Atlantic is excited to be working alongside Oliver, the Board and the Kiwi.com team to continue building a next-generation travel technology platform."

Kiwi.com, a rapidly growing technology company, was founded in 2012 and was recognized as the #1 fastest-growing Czech start-up by Forbes Magazine in 2017 and 2018. Through its proprietary technology and algorithms, Kiwi.com has a unique ability to offer expansive flight options to value-conscious consumers.

The Company pioneered technology that matches passengers to multiple carriers and flights on single itineraries and partners with airlines, online travel agencies, and metasearch engines to sell more than €1 billion in tickets across the globe.

About Kiwi.com

Kiwi.com was founded in 2012 by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi. The travel tech company was created for travellers by travellers. Its proprietary algorithm, Virtual Interlining, allows users to combine flights from more than 750 carriers, including many that do not normally cooperate. Kiwi.com also provides its industry-leading Kiwi.com Guarantee, which protects customers from missed connections because of delay, schedule change or cancellation.

Kiwi.com powers more than 100 million flight searches every day and employs over 2,900 people worldwide. It is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Central Europe. It entered the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list in 7th place, becoming the highest ever ranked Czech company. For the second consecutive year, Kiwi.com was named best Start-up of the Czech Republic by Czech Forbes Magazine in July 2018.

2018 saw the launch of NOMAD, a revolutionary multi-city travel search tool, and Tequila, a B2B platform for partners of all sizes. Also in 2018, Kiwi.com incorporated ground transportation into its search technology.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 150 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

