The Japanese multinational lender is making its second investment in the Swedish start-up. The funds will help the company ship its first products next year.Japan's Softbank Group will invest another $10 million in Exeger, a Swedish company developing dye sensitized solar cells for integration into devices such as headphones and tablet computers. In a joint press release, the two companies said the funds would help Exeger prepare its first products for shipment next year. It is the second investment made by Softbank in Exeger through the lender's SB Energy Corp. "A strong relationship with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...