Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey and Prevacus Expand Partnership for Rare Brain Disorders

The Joint Venture will Develop the Compound PRV-001 for Multiple Leukodystrophies

IRIVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink:ODYY), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life saving medical products has expanded its partnership with Prevacus Inc.

In June, 2019 Prevacus, Inc. and Odyssey Group International, Inc. entered into a joint venture agreement to develop a proprietary neurosteroid for treating pediatric Niemann Pick Type C Disease. Recently the two companies have agreed to expand the partnership to include other leukodystrophies such as Krabbe disease and Metachromatic Leukodystrophy. Prevacus is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare neurological disorders including concussions. Odyssey is focused on bringing life saving medical technologies to market.

The Prevacus and Odyssey joint venture will seek a solution to improve function and lifespan in pediatric disorders where de-myelination and cell death is widespread in the cortex and cerebellum regions of the brain. The new chemical entity is designed to work through gene amplification to simultaneously remove intra-neuronal debris while promoting anti-oxidant capacity and myelin repair/cell proliferation. Disorders like Niemann Pick Type C disease are multi-faceted in their pathology and require a treatment that can work at many levels to stop progression. Toxicology studies have been performed and show a 380-fold safety margin. Preclinical efficacy studies show improvements in cognitive function and neuromotor performance.

"Odyssey brings a wealth of business and drug development expertise to our team" said Dr. Jake VanLandingham, CEO of Prevacus, "We are grateful for their partnership in our pursuit of discovering solutions for rare neurological disorders"

"We are thrilled to partner with Prevacus in support of the studies they are conducting on their novel and promising drug for Niemann Pick Type C disease. We are hopeful that this broad mechanistic approach that includes DNA activation will also help improve other Leukodystrophies that currently have no viable treatment," stated Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey.

About Niemann Pick Type C Disease

Niemann-Pick disease type C is a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances inside of cells. This leads to the abnormal accumulation of these substances within various tissues of the body, including brain tissue. The accumulation of these substances damages the affected areas. Brain health is also reduced due to de-myelination and a lack of anti-oxidant support.

About Prevacus

Prevacus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates with the potential to advance treatment in the fields of traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. The Company's first two development candidates (PRV-002 and PreVPro) represent breakthrough strategy for treating concussion working at the molecular level to simultaneously reduce inflammation, swelling, ischemic injury and oxidative stress, visit www.prevacus.com.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink:ODYY) a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions and solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

Investors Contact:



Odyssey Group International Inc.

info@odysseygi.com

Phone: 619-832-2900

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558777/Odyssey-and-Prevacus-Expand-Partnership-for-Rare-Brain-Disorders