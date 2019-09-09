Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com ("Liquid") has been selected by LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, to conduct an initial exchange offering of the LCX Token ("LCX"). LCX aims to become a new category leader in blockchain banking, known for its sophisticated cryptocurrency trading desk, LCX Terminal. The LCX Token is the utility token that can be used within the LCX blockchain ecosystem.

LCX chose Liquid to conduct the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of the LCX Token because both companies share the same vision, working closely with incumbents of the financial industry, banks, and regulators Aiming to lead by example in a sector where regulation, security and compliance are scarce.

LCX's goal is to become one of the world's first licensed and supervised blockchain banks seamlessly blending traditional and crypto assets. Earlier this year LCX has launched LCX Terminal, a sophisticated trading desk to trade and manage crypto-assets across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. Additional product offerings such as a crypto custodian service, called LCX Vault, and a regulated security token exchange, called LCX Exchange, will follow. LCX is focused on helping both traditional and blockchain market participants make the most out of opportunities arising from the growth of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. Therefore LCX plans to launch several Security Token Offerings via their platform LCX Assets.

Liquid, formerly known as Quoinex, launched a fiat-crypto exchange platform in 2014. The exchange was fully regulated in Japan, already handling more than $12 billion USD in annual transactions during that time. Recently Liquid raised capital from investors at a company valuation of more than $1 billion USD as it plans further growth and international expansion.

Mike Kayamori, Co-founder and CEO of Liquid said: "The future of the blockchain industry depends on innovators who not only create a buzz but also to deliver results. We are excited to closely work with LCX setting new standards in the financial industry by empowering blockchain technology."

"In today's world of exponential change, blockchain technology is empowering tokenization of any asset, transferring digital assets as easy as sending emails. While LCX has a clear long-term vision to become a blockchain bank, we are executing one step at a time to build user traction and revenue growth", Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO of LCX, added.

The IEO of LCX Token is strictly limited to a hardcap of $6 million USD and will start on Liquid on

September 13th, 2019 (08:00 AM Japan Standard Time). The IEO will run for 10 days and end September 23rd, 2019. The LCX Token is planned to be then listed on Liquid.com and Liquid Quick Exchange on October 1st, 2019. To participate in the token sale users are required to have a verified Liquid account with sufficient funds to qualify for the offering.

ABOUT LIQUID

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next-generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver the best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

ABOUT LCX

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a blockchain ecosystem for professional investors. LCX's goal is to become one of the world's first licensed and supervised blockchain banks seamlessly blending traditional and crypto assets. Founded in 2018, LCX is headquartered in Liechtenstein, a country known for its groundbreaking blockchain laws and being a financial hub with a AAA rating at Standard Poor's.

The initial product is LCX Terminal, an advanced crypto trading desk to trade on all major crypto exchanges within a single interface. At LCX Assets the fast-growing technology startup is planning a compliant security token platform for issuing, storing and trading of cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities and digital assets after necessary regulatory approval has been obtained. LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

LCX is a member of the World Economic Forum C4IR and had been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute. The advisory board of LCX includes leading experts, such as Don Tapscott (Author Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder Wikipedia), Frank Gessner (Serial Entrepreneur) and others.

