Walcom Group Ltd - Company Update & Notice of Interim Results

9 September 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Company update

Notice of Interim Results

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 August 2019, the board of Walcom provides the following update.

The Board continues to monitor closely the Company's working capital position and now expects that the Company will be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due until mid-October 2019.

The Company also continues to seek alternative funding to safeguard the Group's liquidity and is currently in discussions regarding a potential loan facility. Whilst the Company is hopeful that these discussions will have a successful outcome, in the event that it is unable to address the working capital shortfall, the Company may be unable to continue its operations and may be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

The Company will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 18 September 2019.