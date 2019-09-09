Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF82 ISIN: VGG574851074 Ticker-Symbol: XW8 
Berlin
09.09.19
08:08 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
09.09.2019 | 12:22
(85 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Walcom Group Ltd - Company Update & Notice of Interim Results

Walcom Group Ltd - Company Update & Notice of Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, September 9

9 September 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Company update

Notice of Interim Results

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 August 2019, the board of Walcom provides the following update.

Company Update

The Board continues to monitor closely the Company's working capital position and now expects that the Company will be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due until mid-October 2019.

The Company also continues to seek alternative funding to safeguard the Group's liquidity and is currently in discussions regarding a potential loan facility. Whilst the Company is hopeful that these discussions will have a successful outcome, in the event that it is unable to address the working capital shortfall, the Company may be unable to continue its operations and may be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Notice of Interim Results

The Company will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 18 September 2019.

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
Jessie Chan (Deputy Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656

© 2019 PR Newswire