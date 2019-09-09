Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

09.09.2019 | 12:25
National Milk Records Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 9

9 September 2019

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, has been notified that Andy Warne and Mark Frankcom, both of whom are Directors of the Company, have acquired ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as set out below.

DirectorNumber of Ordinary Shares acquiredPrice per Ordinary Share
Andy Warne15,503129p
Mark Frankcom15,503129p

Following these transactions, Andy Warne is interested in 112,130 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.5% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares and Mark Frankcom is interested in 37,342 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2% of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of NMR are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director

Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009-141

+44-7458-002-444
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl		+44-20-7220-9796
Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks		+44-20-7138-3204

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAndy Warne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)15,503 Ordinary Shares at 129p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Frankcom
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNational Milk Records plc
b)LEI213800WRKB3WOUGNGN83
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.25p each

ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)15,503 Ordinary Shares at 129p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

© 2019 PR Newswire