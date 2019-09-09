IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has added the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the multiple award winning MorphoWaveTM Compact. This breakthrough further enhances the outstanding user experience and performance of the most trusted frictionless biometric technology.

IDEMIA launched a highly secure, frictionless access control biometric device with MorphoWaveTM several years ago, successfully answering market demand in the industry. The touchless 3D fingerprint technology has quickly become the benchmark for major organizations around the globe, as customers understand the importance and value of positive biometric identification combined with high throughput and convenience. The release of MorphoWaveTM Compact last year has reinforced this leading position. In line with IDEMIA's strategy to enable frictionless access everywhere, this true game changer for the industry has been rapidly adopted across a wide range of verticals.

With over 40 years' experience as the world leader in biometrics, IDEMIA has successfully merged the benefits of AI with its unrivalled expertise in fundamental biometric principles. This ongoing investment in R&D has led to the next major breakthrough in fingerprint identification, pushing the boundaries even further with the enhanced MorphoWaveTM Compact, now powered by AI.

IDEMIA's new AI-based embedded biometric engine delivers an 85% increase in matching speed, which translates to a 25% increase in throughput of over 50 people per minute per access point. The algorithms further increase matching accuracy, enable higher capacity (up to 100,000 users for one-to-many identification) and bring particular benefit when dealing with the most challenging fingerprints.

In summary, the best just got even better…

This latest update can be leveraged by both new and existing MorphoWaveTM Compact customers yet another example of why IDEMIA is not only the market leader, but also the trusted long-term partner in biometric security solutions.

MorphoWaveTM Compact powered by AI, will be launched at GSX (Global Security Exchange) 8th to 12th September in Chicago. With a simple Wave of the hand, visitors will be able to experience the ultimate benchmark in frictionless access.

Yves Portalier, Executive Vice President of the Connected Objects business unit at IDEMIA, said Technology is evolving at an incredible rate and it is constantly challenging and redefining customer practices. At IDEMIA, innovation and pushing the boundaries is part of our DNA. This latest innovation is another step towards the future of biometric identification and allows us to remain a leader in Augmented Identity.»

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

