Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 September to 06 September 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 79,4937 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 78,7663 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80,3097 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81,6388 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 82,0445 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 80,4506

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

