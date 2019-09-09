Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 September to 06 September 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|02/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
79,4937
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
78,7663
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|04/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
80,3097
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|05/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
81,6388
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|06/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
82,0445
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15 000
80,4506
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
