Outotec Oyj: Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 1:30 PM
Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec
The Q&A teleconference with CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM (Finnish time).
JOINING THE TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTING QUESTIONS
Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number below.
Conference code: 45872177
FI: +358 9 817 103 10
SE: +46 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 855 857 0686
Questions may be sent also in advance via email to elena.ranta(at)outotec.com by September 16 at 10:00 AM. The recording of the teleconference and transcript will be published and stored on Outotec's website for on demand listening.
The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
The aim of the CEO's Q&A teleconferences is to give further clarity on information, which has been made public already earlier. Therefore, the company does not intend to publish separate announcements in connection with these sessions. In order to serve the capital market efficiently, and ensure equal access to company-related information, the teleconference is recorded and it is available on demand for future references.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
