The "Turkey Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Market Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable long-term overview of the photovoltaic sector of the country for the next long term period 2018-2027.

Turkey has the sixth-largest electricity market in Europe and one of the fastest-growing in the world. In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Italy, Turkey represents an interesting investment environment in South-East Europe with excellent solar irradiation.

Cumulative installed solar PV capacity in MW in the country increased at least 15-fold from 2014 to 2016 despite political uncertainty. Furthermore, Turkey's unlicensed solar PV installed capacity grew 230 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 according to the Energy Ministry and a number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly growing. 2017 was a record year for Turkish solar market with approximately 1.7 GW new solar photovoltaic capacity installed.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 120 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Turkish photovoltaic market. With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision-making process.

As 2017 was a challenging year for the photovoltaic industry, the time for making the right decisions during 2018 and the next years is limited. A fast-changing market environment with falling module prices requires relevant and accurate information. For your convenience, the analyst provides an opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Reasons to buy this market report include:

Overview of the Turkish political and economic environment

Solar resource potential in Turkey

Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Turkey (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, etc.)

Over 55 charts, tables, and maps

Overview of Turkish photovoltaic market development 2007-2027

Grid-connected photovoltaic installations

Future market trends and planned photovoltaic projects for 2018-2027

Market prices of fully permitted and operational photovoltaic projects

Turkish legal and energy regulatory framework for renewable projects

Key companies and competitive landscape in the photovoltaic sector

Review of most relevant financing and supporting incentives

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Report Delivery: 1 file(s) (PDF report) in English language and 1 file(s) in MS Excel with data from charts and tables.

Subscription: The price includes a subscription for a 1 year period with 4 quarterly updates.

Key Topics Covered

FOREWORD

1 METHODOLOGY AND LIMITATIONS

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Limitations

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Historical and Current Development Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Turkey

2.2 Turkey Solar Resource Potential

2.3 Key Stakeholders Affecting Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market Development in Turkey

2.4 Market Drivers and Constraints

2.5 Mandatory Engineering Measurements for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Turkey

2.6 Amendments in Renewable Enerrgy Sources (RES) Legislation in Turkey for Unlicensed Market Segment (< 1 MW)

2.7 Market Forecast Summary

3 TURKEY POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. PEST ANALYSIS

3.1 Basic Country Data

3.2 Political Climate and Ruling Party

3.3 GDP and Economic Growth

3.4 Taxes

3.4.1 VAT

3.4.2 Income and Corporate Taxes

3.4.3 The Communiqu on Monitoring Implementations of Imports (Solar Tax)

4 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) POWER MARKET

4.1 General Electricity Market information

4.2 Photovoltaics (Solar PV) in Energy Sector

4.3 Single Electricity Market

5 CENTRAL-EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH-EAST EUROPE (SEE) PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Cumulative Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.3 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

5.4 Future Development Trends

6 TURKEY POWER MARKET

6.1 Electricity Transmission and Distribution

6.2 Electricity Consumption and Generation

6.3 Electricity Imports and Exports

6.4 Electricity Prices for Business and Households

6.5 Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Targets

7 TURKEY PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET

7.1 Why Invest in Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Turkey?

7.2 Turkey Solar Resource Potential

7.3 Licensing Period Duration

7.4 Regional Substation Capacities for Solar PV Power Projects in Turkey

7.5 Overview of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market in Turkey

7.6 Market Structure Analysis

7.7 Investment Trends and Development Roadmap

7.8 Competitive Environment in Licensed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.9 Competitive Environment in Unlicensed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market (< 1 MW)

7.10 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Licensed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

7.11 Profiles of Key Players and Investors in Unlicensed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market (< 1 MW)

7.12 Cumulative Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

7.13 Annual Installed Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Capacity and Revenue

7.14 Market Prices for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Turkey in Development, Ready to Build and Operational (Grid Connected) Condition

7.15 Key Cost Structure Elements of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant in Turkey

7.16 Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power in Turkey

7.17 Key Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Turkey Under Development

7.18 Mergers and Acquisitions

8 DRIVERS AND CONSTRAINTS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN TURKEY. SWOT ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Drivers Explained

8.3 Market Constraints

8.4 Market Constraints Explained

8.5 SWOT Analysis

9 FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) MARKET IN TURKEY

9.1 Financing Options of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Projects in Turkey

9.2 Financial Model and Analysis of 5 MW Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Plant investment in Turkey (IRR, WACC, Payback, NPV, Cash Flow, ETC.)

10 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

10.1 Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Technology Overview

10.2 Technology Trends

11 EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

11.1 RES Regulations and EU Directives

11.1.1 Precedent EU regulations

11.1.2 Most recent EU renewable energy policy developments

12 TURKEY RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

12.1 Main Laws and Regulations

12.2 Support Schemes

12.3 Mandatory Engineering Measurements for Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power ProjectS in Turkey

12.4 Competition Regulation (Tender Procedure)

12.5 Zoning, Planning and Construction Related Authorizations

12.5.1 Zoning Plans Procedure

12.5.2 Building Permit (Construction License) Procedure

12.5.3 Operation License Procedure

12.6 Environmental Related Authorizations

12.6.1 Natura 2000 Network

12.6.2 Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)

12.7 Energy Law Authorizations

12.7.1 Power Generation Licensing and Unlicensed Power Generation Below 1 MW

12.7.2 Grid Interconnection

12.7.3 Power Off-Take

12.7.4 Feed-in tariff (FIT)

12.7.5 RES Certificates (Guarantees of Origin)

12.7.6 The Communiqu on Monitoring Implementations of Imports (Solar Tax)

12.7.7 Amendments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Legislation in Turkey for Unlicensed market segment (< 1 MW)

12.8 Additional Incentives for Domestic (Local) Procurement Elements

12.9 Future Market Pricing Mechanisms

13 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AFFECTING PHOTOVOLTAIC (SOLAR PV) POWER MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN TURKEY

13.1 Government Stakeholders

13.2 Non-Government Stakeholders

13.3 Electricity Generation, Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

14 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

