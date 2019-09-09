Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
09.09.2019 | 12:52
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 9

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

09 September 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameLinda Wilding
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B4ZPCJ00
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.09540,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


