Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870353 ISIN: US8523123052 Ticker-Symbol: SR3 
Tradegate
09.09.19
09:50 Uhr
25,265 Euro
-0,175
-0,69 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,300
25,685
13:50
25,265
25,650
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY25,265-0,69 %