STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, is today announcing the EVO ICL Clinical Program which will be presented by Ophthalmic Surgeons to Ophthalmic Surgeons at its invitation only Surgical Experts Summit. The Summit is expected to be attended by over 250 surgeons and invited clinician guests from forty-six countries. The Experts Summit will be held in Paris, France, directly ahead of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Meeting (ESCRS). Thirty-one surgeons will present clinical data and moderate presentations, panels and roundtable sessions on the EVO Visian ICL and Refractive Surgery topics of essential interest. The following is a representative selection from the myriad clinical topics to be addressed during the Experts Summit:

My Paradigm Shifts in Refractive Surgery: Why I moved to an ICL Only Practice

EVO Visian ICL for Myopes over 45 Years: Clinical Outcomes

Immediate Bilateral EVO Surgery Protocol

Improving Optics in Challenging Corneas

Best Screening for Keratoconus EVO Visian ICL Application

EVO Visian ICL and SMILE in Low-to-Moderate Diopter Patient

Over 20 years of EVO Visian ICL in My Patient's Eyes

Key Clinical Drivers for EVO Visian ICL Indications

Developing a Consensus Group Approach in China Relevance and Future Outlook.

Following the Experts Summit, STAAR will exhibit at the ESCRS in Paris at Pavilion 7, Paris Expo Porto de Versailles, Booth Number E101 from Saturday, September 14th, through Wednesday, September 18th. STAAR will host Pre-Certification Surgeon Training Courses, Roundtables and Education Sessions including Digital Marketing and Patient Education tutorials. At this time, STAAR is expecting over 50 talks at the Congress where STAAR is presented alone or in combination with other refractive surgical options. "Our Experts Summit and ESCRS are among our largest and most important customer events each year. We wish to thank in advance all the global refractive surgeon experts who are dedicated to making the ICL the premium and primary refractive procedure for vision correction," said Caren Mason, President CEO of STAAR Surgical.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer Lens or "ICL", which includes the EVO Visian ICL product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

