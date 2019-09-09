Fire Sale With Supreme Cannabis Company IncAfter a blistering first quarter, when the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF, TSE:HMMJ) soared 53%, cannabis stocks have been on sale. Since the start of April, the fund has lost 37% of its value, wiping out most of its 2019 gains.Even as the fire sale continues, a number of beaten-down cannabis stocks are emerging as the ones to watch. One of the most compelling marijuana penny stocks right now is Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF, TSE:FIRE).Despite strong third-quarter results, an excellent outlook for the fourth quarter and 2020, and a number of new.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...