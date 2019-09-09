Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 339.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.05p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 332.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 338.74p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---