City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameStuart McMaster
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCity Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
b)LEI549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of no par value


JE00B6RMDP68
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
192.3330p25,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction9 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

