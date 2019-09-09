- Phase 2 Clinical Trial of KVD900 for On-Demand Oral Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks Expected to Complete in Late 2019 -

- KVD001 Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Data Expected in Q4 2019 -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"With enrollment complete in our Phase 2 trial for KVD001, we expect data in the fourth quarter of 2019," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "Our second ongoing Phase 2 trial, with KVD900 for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks is currently enrolling, and we continue to expect to complete that trial late this year. On the research side, our team continues to work on our earlier stage programs including KVD824, for which we expect to announce further development plans in the first half of 2020."

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Opened an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for KVD900 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enable clinical development in the United States.

Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: Revenue was $3.4 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue in the three months ended July 31, 2019 consisted of the recognition of a portion of the upfront payment from Merck related to the agreement signed in October 2017.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $9.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in R&D expense primarily reflects the ongoing clinical trial for KVD900 and an increase in preclinical activities. These increases in expense were somewhat offset by a decrease in expense related to KVD001 as it heads toward completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial later this year.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation related expenses and professional fees in the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to those incurred in the same period in 2018.

Net Loss: Net loss was $7.3 million, or $(0.42) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.47) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $100.4 million as of July 31, 2019.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. The Company has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and commenced a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients in late 2018. In DME, KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017 that is anticipated to report data in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway, potential future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2019 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) July 31, April 30, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 30,107 32,006 Marketable securities 70,259 68,805 Research and development tax credit receivable 12,625 11,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,728 3,420 Total current assets 115,719 115,546 Right of use assets 1,737 Property and equipment, net 2,255 2,413 Other assets 173 173 Total assets 119,884 118,132 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,103 2,860 Accrued expenses 4,261 5,647 Deferred revenue current portion 6,023 9,545 Lease liability current portion 580 Total current liabilities 13,967 18,052 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue net of current portion 2,873 3,342 Lease liability net of current portion 1,177 Total long-term liabilities 4,050 3,342 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 18 17 Additional paid-in capital 203,650 191,123 Accumulated deficit (99,814 (92,476 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,987 (1,926 Total stockholders' equity 101,867 96,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 119,884 118,132

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Revenue 3,369 3,718 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,686 8,356 General and administrative 3,247 2,371 Total operating expenses 12,933 10,727 Operating loss (9,564 (7,009 Other income: Interest income 590 89 Foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) (453 67 Other income 2,089 1,823 Total other income 2,226 1,979 Net loss (7,338 (5,030 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.42 (0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,488,997 10,799,895

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss (7,338 (5,030 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 121 50 Stock-based compensation expense 1,074 347 Realized (gain) loss from available for sale securities (29 Amortization of right of use assets 138 Amortization of discount/premium on available for sale securities 35 Foreign currency remeasurement loss 454 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (2,060 919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 561 (69 Other assets Accounts payable 392 1,126 Accrued expenses (1,117 157 Lease obligations (137 Deferred revenue (3,369 (3,718 Net cash used in operating activities (11,275 (6,212 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of property and equipment (98 (565 Purchases of available for sale securities (19,646 Sales and maturities of available for sale securities 18,214 Net cash used in investing activities (1,530 (565 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Capital lease principal payments (54 (52 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 32 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of $123 of offering expenses 11,422 5,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,400 4,948 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (494 (1,156 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,899 (2,985 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 32,006 51,055 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 30,107 48,070

