Continues Rocket's longstanding commitment to investing in the mainframe ecosystem

Rocket Software, Inc. (www.rocketsoftware.com), a global technology leader that develops enterprise modernization and optimization solutions for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, today announced the acquisition of Geneva-based RSD SA. RSD was established in 1973 and provides software solutions that help major banking, government and retail organizations organize vital business records and optimize their mainframe environments.

Adding to Rocket's track record of over 50 acquisitions since 1990, Rocket's acquisition of RSD demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to acquire, invest in, or partner with other companies to ensure a vibrant mainframe ecosystem for decades to come.

"We are excited to welcome RSD to the Rocket family," said Andy Youniss, Chief Executive Officer at Rocket Software. "The RSD and Rocket teams share the same passion for doing what's right for customers and partners. As a result, we're both focused on helping organizations enhance their IBM Z environments with open technology to power their hybrid cloud IT strategies. The addition of RSD solutions to the Rocket product portfolio will accelerate innovation and the move to open technology on Z, cementing the mainframe's role as the leading platform for major organizations that depend on modern, open, and secure computing."

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organizations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today's needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

