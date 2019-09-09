Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8KG ISIN: US4883602074 Ticker-Symbol: KM1N 
Tradegate
04.09.19
17:54 Uhr
15,692 Euro
+0,462
+3,03 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,066
16,544
15:15
16,560
16,680
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEMET
KEMET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEMET CORPORATION15,692+3,03 %