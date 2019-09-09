Natur International Corp.: Natur International Appoints Rt Honourable Mark Simmonds, Former UK Foreign Minister, to Board of Directors

Former Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister Joins Board of Innovative Functional Food and Beverage Company

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a "farm-to-functional" producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that it has appointed The Rt Honourable Mark Simmonds to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately and increases Natur International's Board to six members.



Rt Honorable Mark Simmonds was until recently the Foreign & Commonwealth office Minister with responsibilities for Africa, the Caribbean, UK Overseas Territories, International Energy and Conflict Prevention. He served as a member of the UK Parliament for 14 years and was a Senior Advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron. Mr. Simmonds focused on driving and facilitating inward investment into Africa across a range of key economic sectors including Hydrocarbons, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Energy and Agriculture. He has immense knowledge of the economic and political composition of African Governments, countries and regions.

Mr. Simmonds currently serves in several international roles. These include Senior Advisor to Kroll risk consultants; Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Global Investment platform, Invest Africa; Chairman of FinComEco; Advisory Board Member of the Commonwealth Investment Council and Board Member of Engender Health. He also has roles with not-for-profit organizations including Honorary Vice President of Flora & Fauna International and as a Trustee of the British Institute in East Africa. Mr. Simmonds is also a Member of Her Majesty's Privy Council.

Paul Bartley, CEO of Natur International, and of the Share Natur Group Companies, commented; "We are excited to have Mark contribute his knowledge and vast connections to Share Natur as we advance our business model for global growth. Mark is astute and well versed in our sector and will add the UK and additional global perspective to our group of accomplished and influential board members. Mark is also highly interested in actively supporting the expanding group the Share Natur companies, which we believe differentiates our board from many others, in that our members all wish to be very involved in accelerating Share Natur's growth and outreach."

Mr. Simmonds added; "The global direct-to-consumer model that the Share Natur Group is pursuing aligns with my background and current work, where there is a worldwide need for all types of natural and organic health and wellness products that Share Natur Group has in their product line. I'm excited for this opportunity to help develop a company that is focused on this area, has a large geographical footprint and operates in areas of the Commonwealth that I am very familiar with."

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market "farm-to-functional" natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one's quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient- dense products that are superior to competitors' offerings. The company remains astute to relevant "snackification" trends and goes to market through Europe's leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

