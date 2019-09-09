Transfers to Hurricane Victims Now Fee-Free Through Western Union

Today, Western Union (NYSE:WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and the Western Union Foundation announced a multi-faceted response to help communities in The Bahamas severely impacted as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005291/en/

Western Union will provide zero-fee1 transactions at most Western Union retail Agent locations to The Bahamas2, from September 9 until September 16, 2019.

"Hurricane Dorian's impact on the region has caused devastating destruction and had a large impact to infrastructure in The Bahamas. We feel it is Western Union's duty to ensure we aid in being the lifeline in relief efforts," said Rodrigo Garcia, Western Union regional vice president. "Western Union is committed to assisting impacted Agents in the area with rebuilding efforts and has enabled zero-fee transactions to help customers access supplies needed to aid recovery."

In addition, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation will donate a combined total of USD $50,000 to Red Cross Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in The Bahamas. The Western Union Foundation will also provide a 1:1 match for qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents up to USD $25,000 and 2:1 match for Western Union employees up to USD $5,000.

To date, Agents participating in the 1:1 Agent match include: SogeXpress, GraceKennedy Money Services, La Familia Pawn Jewelry, H.H.V. Whitchurch Co. Ltd., Belize Chambers of Commerce, Massy Card (Barbados) Ltd., United Payment Services, Caritransfer, Cirkel, Renwick Thompson Co., Blue Nile Services Ltd., and Clearing Settlement Factoring Suriname (CSFS). In total, through these efforts, contributions to the Red Cross could total up to USD $115,000.

"The Western Union Foundation, in partnership with Western Union, our generous employees and Agents, will support Red Cross relief efforts to provide immediate relief and on-the-ground support in the wake of Hurricane Dorian," said Elizabeth Roscoe, head of corporate brand purpose, and executive director of the Western Union Foundation.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and flooding in India. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2018, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

Customers looking to find a nearby Western Union Agent location can visit WU.com or call a local agent in The Bahamas: GraceKennedy (+1 242-325-1476), MoneyMaxx (+1 242-677-2865), or Suncash (+1 242-393-4778).

1 Western Union also makes money from currency exchange. When choosing a money transmitter, carefully compare both transfer fees and exchange rates. Fees, foreign exchange rates, and taxes may vary by brand, channel, and location based on a number of factors. Fees and rates subject to change without notice.

2 Due to the severity of the disaster, some Western Union Agent locations may not be immediately operational or possess sufficient funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2019, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo, or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in approximately 70 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About the Western Union Foundation

The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women, and youth to the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date, more than $120 million has been given to fund projects in 137 countries across the globe, including disaster relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The Western Union Company, its employees, agents, and business partners. Contributions to the Foundation are tax deductible for US income tax purposes. To learn more, visit www.foundation.westernunion.com or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005291/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Rachel Rogala, Western Union

Rachel.rogala@westernunion.com

+1 720 332-2686

Joyce Aerts, Western Union

joyce.aerts@wu.com

+1 786 857-5106