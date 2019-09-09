Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the Nevada cannabis market and how specifically, Las Vegas is drawing in more consumers and driving more businesses.

In recent sector news it's been reported that Nevada's cannabis industry has given more than $100 million in taxes and fees to the state for the first time since recreational marijuana became legal in 2017.

For the fiscal year 2019, dispensaries, cultivators, laboratories and producers have paid over $109 million, according to a September 4, 2019 release from the Nevada Dispensary Association.

NDA says that $99.18 million was paid in taxes, up nearly $25 million from 2018.

"These sales and tax figures are a milestone that should be celebrated by the people of Nevada," said Riana Durrett of the Dispensary Association. "It shows that the public and visitors to Las Vegas from around the nation are becoming more comfortable purchasing cannabis and the industry is improving its ability to serve the public."

Las Vegas is also now home to one of the preeminent cannabis conferences, MJBizCon, which is one of the largest gatherings of cannabis business professionals. Ranked as the fastest-growing trade show in the United States, it has grown to over 27,000 attendees since it started in 2012, with an expected 35,000 attendees for the upcoming show taking place December 11-13, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Global Payout Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE) and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation announced that the Company has expanded its Las Vegas operations office by acquiring office space directly adjacent to the office MTrac has utilized as the hub for its operational team for more than a year.

The significant growth surge the Company has experienced this year onboarding and servicing some of the largest retail and delivery service companies in the cannabis industry has led the Company to strategically add talented new members to its operations support team at a steady, yet effective rate over the last several months. As a result, the Company was thrilled to take advantage of an opportunity that became available to them to acquire additional office space in the adjoining unit to their current office.

"Growth is always an exciting thing to experience as a company," said Global Payout COO, David Flores. "The core of our team has been intact since we first began our mission of cornering the payment processing sector in the cannabis industry over a year ago, and they have done a phenomenal job managing and contributing to this impressive influx of business. However, as we continue to expand, and as the overall demand for our solution continues to push towards new heights, it is critical that our team is able to successfully meet the needs and demands of a growing client base to ensure that our pledge for exceptional service is never compromised. This expansion provides us with much-needed flexibility to sensibly and efficiently add key members to our operational support staff who are vital in managing the day-to-day responsibilities involved with running our business effectively."

"The location of the MTrac office is strategic for our headquarters, only a few miles from the airport, adjacent to the Las Vegas strip and in a prime real estate location near the new stadium. Recent renovations were done to the building and MTrac will have a live demo area where clients can come experience the ease of the system in the coming months."

Las Vegas has been well known for its tourism industry and as a greater number of tourists and locals begin to feel more comfortable with the legal cannabis market, and as the market evolves and becomes more efficient, the city and state are creating a huge draw for the cannabis sector. Whether it's already established MSO's or celebrity endorsed businesses such as Mike Tyson's Ranch, Vegas is now starting to bear the fruits of a maturing cannabis industry and many are taking note, just waiting to take a bite.

