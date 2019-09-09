Allison Transmission's S/4HANA Brownfield Migration Initiative

Carmel, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN), the world's largest manufacturer of commercial-duty transmissions, signed a contract with GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading IT services provider headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, to migrate their on-premise SAP applications to SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC).





Figure 1: GyanSys Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6505/47642_gy6.jpg

Dean Ranalli, VP and Chief Information Officer - "Our decision to migrate to the SAP cloud platform extends our commitment to SAP as one of our core business systems. We have selected GyanSys, our current implementation and support partner, because of their prescriptive approach, quality-driven delivery model, and cost effective solution set."

Rajkishore Una, President & CEO of GyanSys - "We are excited about this opportunity to continue serving Allison Transmission by providing our SAP implementation services and project delivery to their mission critical business applications. We look forward to continuing our strong 12-year relationship as a strategic partner to Allison Transmission. We will continue to bring our deep SAP experience, domain knowledge, and global delivery capability to support Allison Transmission's ongoing business operations. Our experience in the manufacturing and automotive spaces coupled with our SAP expertise will be further strengthened by this engagement."

About Allison Transmission: Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About GyanSys: Since 2005, GyanSys has partnered with customers to transform their current business processes to the new systems of intelligence on S/4HANA along with C/4HANA, IBP, Ariba, SuccessFactors, and PLM solutions. As a leading IT services provider, GyanSys leverages its flexible engagement models to enable innovation throughout each customer's enterprise across SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft platforms, and other leading enterprise applications.

Headquartered in the US, GyanSys' 700+ global professionals serve 125+ customers worldwide across various industries, including automotive, CPG, high-tech, life sciences, process, and discrete manufacturing. Further information at www.gyansys.com

For press inquiries and more information, contact:

Cliff Saito

Digital Marketing Manager

E-mail: cliff.saito@gyansys.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47642