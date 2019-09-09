The global surgical tourniquets market size is poised to reach USD 148.06 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries. In addition, growing presence of specialized orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers is anticipated to further boost the surgical tourniquets market during the forecast period.

Currently, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries can be attributed to several factors, including a growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, and increasing surgical outcomes. Moreover, the incidence of sports-related orthopedic injuries and road accident-related injuries is also increasing. These factors are contributing to the growing need for orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement surgeries and musculoskeletal surgeries. As a result, the demand for surgical tourniquets will also increase, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increase in orthopedic conditions has led to the establishment of specialized orthopedic hospitals and surgery centers. Thus, owing to the increasing focus on healthcare services and the increasing demand for orthopedic surgeries, hospitals across the globe are expanding their orthopedic centers.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AneticAid Ltd.

Delfi Medical Innovations, Inc.

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

Tactical Medical Solutions LLC

Teleflex Inc.

ulrich GmbH Co. KG

VBM Medical Technology GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Surgical Tourniquets Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Pneumatic tourniquets

Non-pneumatic tourniquets

Key Regions for the Surgical Tourniquets Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

