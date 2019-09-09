Power Distribution Unit Market Worth $5.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Phase (Single & Three), Power Rating (Up to 120V, 120-240V, 240-400V, above 400V), End User, and Region-Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Power Distribution Unit Market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rising investments in data centers along with increasing cloud-based networking are driving the demand for power distribution units.

The hot-swap segment is projected to be the fastest-growing Power Distribution Unit Market, by type, during the forecast period.

The hot-swap segment, by type, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A hot-swap power distribution unit has similar features as an automatic transfer switch power distribution unit; however, it can also switch between the power sources in live mode, i.e., keeping the servers and UPS live while switching the power source from UPS to a live wall outlet. This type of power distribution unit offers dual input connections and a manual bypass switch, enabling the replacement of standard plug-in UPS systems for maintenance without disturbing the power supply to the connected server or networking loads. The primary benefit of installing hot-swap power distribution units is that it minimizes the downtime that affects the operational expenses that occur due to scheduled UPS maintenance periods. Companies offering a comprehensive product portfolio for hot-swap power distribution units include Vertiv (US), Tripp Lite (US), Eaton (Ireland), and others.

Europe: The second-largest Power Distribution Unit Market

In this report, the Power Distribution Unit Market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The rise in the PDU market is influenced by various end-user industries such as networking, telecoms & IT, BFSI, and healthcare. The increase in investments for AI-driven cloud-based data centers results in the vast growth of intelligent PDUs. It also helps in real-time data monitoring and leads to customer growth & expansion. For instance, Huawei introduced the AI-driven data center switches to improve IT network operations. The new switch has 64-core ARM server processor. Thus, AI-driven data centers lead to innovation and create competitive advantages with new business opportunities.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Power Distribution Unit Market.

Some of the key players are Cisco Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Legrand (France). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their shares in the Power Distribution Unit Market. New product launches have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the Power Distribution Unit Market.

