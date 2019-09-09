OIF selected to lead Market Focus presentation on deployment of the 400ZR ecosystem

OIF member companies will showcase their industry leadership with a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration of 400ZR, Common Electrical I/O (CEI)-112G and IC-TROSA during ECOC 2019, September 23-25 in Dublin, Ireland.

Demonstrating how critical interoperability work gets done, 12 OIF member companies including ADVA, Amphenol, Cadence Design System, Credo, Finisar, Inphi, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, Molex, MultiLane, TE Connectivity and YAMAICHI ELECTRONICS will participate in the demonstration in OIF's booth, 441.

"Understanding and seeing first-hand how key technologies 400ZR, CEI-112G and IC-TROSA are each specified to enable interoperable deployment across the ecosystem is critically important to building market confidence and accelerating adoption," said Steve Sekel, OIF Physical and Link Layer Interoperability Working Group Chair. "This showcase of 12 companies and key technologies is a clear representation of OIF's leadership in driving electrical, optical and control interoperability."

OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Interoperability Demo ECOC 2019

OIF Drives Industry Collaboration and Growth Through Timely Interoperability Work.

Live interoperability demonstrations at ECOC 2019 will feature member company solutions that are critical to the global network, including 400ZR, Common Electrical I/O (CEI)-112G and IC-TROSA

400ZR IC-TROSA Demo

OIF's 400ZR project is not only facilitating cost and complexity reduction for 400GbE over 80 km DWDM networks, it's also bringing forward a wave of necessary components and complementary applications. The IC-TROSA features all of the optical building blocks for a coherent module in a single package. The demonstrations will highlight important aspects of IC-TROSA integration as well as real-time EVM measurements with the updated script for 400ZR. In addition, a hardware-based 400ZR installation will show a typical application case.

CEI-112G Demo

OIF is taking a lead role in moving the industry to the next generation with its development of electrical interface specifications for 112 Gbps per differential pair. Multiple live demonstrations featuring interoperability clearly prove the key role OIF provides. The CEI-112G demonstrations in the OIF booth will feature multi-party silicon supplier interoperability over mated compliance board channels, a full host to module channel and direct attach copper cable channels, all demonstrating the technical viability of 112 Gbps operation, along with multiple industry form factors including OSFP and QSFP-DD.

OIF ECOC 2019 Market Focus

OIF will present "Deployment of the 400ZR Ecosystem" on Tuesday, September 24, 15:00 15:30, during the ECOC Market Focus Service and Content Provider Optical Transmission track. OIF expert and OIF Physical and Link Layer Working Group, Vice Chair Optical, Karl Gass will present.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done. Building on 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 100+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry's ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.

