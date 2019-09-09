SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Banking Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

The wide-spread digitation across the banking enterprises is serving as one of the prominent growth drivers of the banking industry. Service providers are offering digital technologies such as web- and mobile-based channels that will foster better engagement with customers. Such engagement will allow better insights into customer's transactional and behavioral aspects that can be capitalized for targeted marketing of banking services and products. Adoption of technologies such as AI, big data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing is boosting the security of banking services, thereby boosting their feasibility among buyers. This will also serve as a critical spend accelerator in the banking industry during the forecast period. Download the Free Sample of the banking services industry procurement intelligence report here!

North America will dominate the banking industry in terms of regional spend share. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing instances of mergers and acquisition activities among the leading banking services providers, restructuring of the business models by service providers, and corporate tax relief. Adoption of financial policies such as the establishment of a FinTech regulatory framework, modernization of CRA regulations will further drive the spend momentum of the banking industry in the US.

This banking services industry procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This banking services industry procurement intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"It is recommended that buyers partner with service providers that have a centralized customer service that can resolve queries within a shorter time and can facilitate quick resolution of issues," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This banking services industry procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rising demand for wealth management services from end-user industries

Rising digitization of banking services

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the financial services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

