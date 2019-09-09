Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: A116QD ISIN: US81761R1095 Ticker-Symbol: SVW 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
08:03 Uhr
50,74 Euro
-0,24
-0,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,71
51,71
15:18
5-Tage-Chart
SERVICEMASTER
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC50,74-0,47 %