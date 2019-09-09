Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix to Present at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on September 16th

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) (the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the 2019 Fall Investor Summit being held on September 16th-17th at the Essex House in New York City. The Fall Investor Summit will feature 160 companies and have over 1,000 institutional and retail investors in attendance.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Naccarato, Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, are scheduled to present on Monday, September 16th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Track 5, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316

About Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

