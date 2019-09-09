CEMATRIX Corporation to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX)(OTCQB:CTXXF) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") CEMATRIX announced today it has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The CEMATRIX presentation will be made by CEO Jeff Kendrick. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the CEMATRIX website, located at http://cematrix.com/investors/overview/

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub:

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through the recent acquisition of Chicago Based MixOnSite, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company.

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 1, 2019 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.

