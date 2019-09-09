Red Lake Gold Inc. Appoints Veteran Canadian Gold Geologist as Vice-President, Exploration

Toby Hughes, P.Geo., P.Geol. Joins Red Lake Gold Inc.

Corporation Provides Regional Background Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has appointed Mr. Toby Hughes, P.Geo., P.Geol., as its Vice-President, Exploration, effective immediately.

"I am very pleased to announce our incoming Vice-President, Exploration. Toby is a veteran gold geologist with a significant amount of experience and success involving Canadian gold discoveries. His deep experience in the Red Lake Gold camp under Goldcorp and others provides Red Lake Gold with a remarkable opportunity to rapidly advance our Whirlwind Jack Project. The discovery in 2019 of gold mineralization on the LP Fault, combined with technological advances in exploration techniques, has positioned our company with an exceptional exploration opportunity now combined with seasoned geological expertise. We look forward to updating the capital markets on near-term field exploration of Whirlwind Jack as we accelerate the build-out of our in-house team as well as our field-level consultants, all of whom will contribute to what I believe could be a most remarkable period of time for fellow shareholders of Red Lake Gold," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Appointment of Vice-President, Exploration

The Corporation has appointed Mr. Toby Hughes, P.Geo. (Ontario), P.Geol. (NT/NU) on a full-time basis as its Vice-President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Hughes is a registered professional geologist with a successful gold exploration career spanning more than 35 years.

Mr. Hughes commenced his career with Noranda Exploration at Hemlo. During his career, Mr. Hughes has served in progressively senior roles at some of the world's leading mining companies including being a Senior Geologist on behalf of Goldcorp. (Red Lake), Agnico Eagle Mines and Ivanhoe Mines.

He also previously served as VP, Exploration for Grandview Gold Inc.

Mr. Hughes has extensive experience in project management, drill supervision and structural geology (including the mapping, interpretation and modelling of orogenic fold-thrust belts).

He holds a B.Sc. Hons. Geology from the University of Dundee (Scotland).

The appointment is non-executive as that term is defined by securities regulations.

Regional Exploration History and Focus of Upcoming Exploration at Whirlwind Jack

Through his past roles with Goldcorp and Grandview, Mr. Hughes beneficially brings to Red Lake Gold familiarity with the broader Red Lake camp, the adjacent Dixie Lake Project and the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

Teck's discovery of the then named 88-4 zone, located on the Dixie Lake Project, was later optioned by Mark O'Dea's Fronteer Development Group Inc. ("Fronteer"). Subsequent to Newmont Mining Corp.'s acquisition of Fronteer, Grandview Gold held a 67% interest in the Dixie Lake Project with Newmont holding the other 33% interest. Newmont subsequently merged with Goldcorp in 2019 to form Newmont Goldcorp.

In late-2015, Great Bear Resources Inc. ("Great Bear Resources") acquired a 67% interest in the Dixie Lake Project (renamed Dixie) and consolidated ownership of the remaining 33% interest by acquiring that interest from Newmont in mid-2017. After consolidating full ownership of the project, Great Bear Resources leveraged subsequent technological advancements involving orientated drill core and gyroscopics to make further discoveries involving the originally named 88-4 zone during 2017 and 2018.

In May 2019, Great Bear Resources discovered gold mineralization located multiple kilometres northwest of the historic area that had traditionally received nearly all of the historic exploration work on the Dixie Project by past interest holders including Teck, Fronteer, Newmont and Grandview. The Bear-Rimini gold discovery was hosted in a new exploration targeted identified as the LP Fault (see Great Bear Resources news release dated May 28, 2019).

The Corporation has held its adjacent Whirlwind Jack Gold Project since 2018, significantly predating the mid-2019 gold discovery on the LP Fault by Great Bear Resources and prior to industry-wide recognition of the LP Fault as a potential regional-scale gold-hosting structure.

The Corporation is of the view that the newly identified LP Fault structure extends onto its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project and that it may be important to potential gold mineralization at a district-scale level. As a result, Red Lake Gold is consequently structuring its upcoming exploration program using such a model.

The Corporation cautions that past results or discoveries on the adjacent property (i.e. Dixie) may not necessarily be indicative as to the presence of mineralization on the Corporation's property (i.e. Whirlwind Jack).

Qualified Person

Toby Hughes, P.Geo., P.Geol., is the Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument- 43-101, who has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

