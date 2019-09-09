The global climbing gym market size is poised to grow by USD 1.60 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor sports. In addition, growing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyles is expected to further boost the growth of the climbing gym market.

The increasing popularity of outdoor sports is one of the major reasons for the growth of the climbing gym market. Increasing participation of people in climbing activities has led to the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures in major outdoor locations. A surge in the establishment of these structures is aimed at improving public health, combating child obesity, and addressing the growing trend of sedentary lifestyles among the population.

Sedentary lifestyles are exposing people to various health conditions, including obesity, anxiety, osteoporosis, and Type 2 diabetes. Thus, people are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle, which has led to a rise in demand for climbing activities. Climbing gyms offer several benefits, such as better body awareness and body coordination and strengthening of the abdominal muscles. Thus, the growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles will fuel the growth of the climbing gym market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Boulderhalle Boulderklub Kreuzberg

Brooklyn Boulders LLC

Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

DAV-Kletter- und Boulderzentren München eV

El Cap Holdings LLC

Market Segmentation by Type:

The climbing gym market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Indoor

Outdoor

Key Regions for the Climbing Gym Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

