The global automotive screenwash products market size is poised to grow by USD 1.6 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by improvements in screenwash quality. In addition, the rise in consumers who prefer to purchase automotive aftermarket products online is expected to further boost the growth of the automotive screenwash products market.

The improvements in screenwash quality are a major reason for the growth of the automotive screenwash products market. There have been significant improvements in screenwash quality in recent times. For instance, automotive screenwash products now have a high concentration of powerful cleansing agents which help to improve the effectiveness of these products. Such improvements are resulting in a higher selling price and consumer willingness to pay more for better quality products. These developments are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The growth in the penetration of the Internet and digitalization of services is driving the online sale of products and services. Moreover, the high market potential of the e-commerce landscape has led several automotive aftermarket vendors to enter the online market place. Thus, growing sales through online platforms will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

3M Co.

General Motors Co.

Guangzhou Getsun Car Care Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

KIK Custom Products Inc.

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The automotive screenwash products market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Aftermarket

OEM

Key Regions for the Automotive screenwash products Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

