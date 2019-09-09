Issuer Direct Corporation Set to Sponsor, Present and Power Upcoming September Conferences

The Company Is Also Sponsoring Select Events With Its New Investor Conference Platform
MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host and present at three upcoming conferences:
Peters & Company Limited Energy Conference
September 10-12, 2019
The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Canada
Conference Notes: Powered by Issuer Direct's conference software.
Fall Investor Summit
September 16-17, 2019, 7 a.m. / 5 p.m. ET
The Essex House, New York, NY
Conference Notes: Presenting, Sponsoring, Event powered by Issuer Direct's conference software, webcasting and newswire platforms.
Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference
September 25th, 7 a.m. / 5 p.m. ET
Grand Hyatt Hotel - New York, NY
Conference Notes: Presenting
The MicroCap Leadership Summit
September 26-27, 2019
Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel
Conference Notes: Presenting, Event powered by Issuer Direct's newswire platform.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at any of these conferences, please contact your representatives at each firm. Alternatively, you can reach out to James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct has served more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
