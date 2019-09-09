Issuer Direct Corporation Set to Sponsor, Present and Power Upcoming September Conferences

The Company Is Also Sponsoring Select Events With Its New Investor Conference Platform

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host and present at three upcoming conferences:

Peters & Company Limited Energy Conference

September 10-12, 2019

The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Canada

Conference Notes: Powered by Issuer Direct's conference software.

Fall Investor Summit

September 16-17, 2019, 7 a.m. / 5 p.m. ET

The Essex House, New York, NY

Conference Notes: Presenting, Sponsoring, Event powered by Issuer Direct's conference software, webcasting and newswire platforms.

Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

September 25th, 7 a.m. / 5 p.m. ET

Grand Hyatt Hotel - New York, NY

Conference Notes: Presenting

The MicroCap Leadership Summit

September 26-27, 2019

Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel

Conference Notes: Presenting, Event powered by Issuer Direct's newswire platform.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at any of these conferences, please contact your representatives at each firm. Alternatively, you can reach out to James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct has served more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com



Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com



James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558911/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-Set-to-Sponsor-Present-and-Power-Upcoming-September-Conferences