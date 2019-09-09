Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") reports it has completed an initial exploration sampling program on its Wabunk Bay gold and base metal property located in the Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.

The claims are contained within the Birch-Uchi-Confederation Lakes greenstone belt which hosts the world-renowned Red Lake gold deposits and includes the Dixie project currently being drilled by Great Bear Resources. The Wabunk property appears to be hosted within a similar geological formation to the Dixie project.

Sixteen grab samples were collected. Most samples were taken from the medium to coarse grained intrusive rocks which displayed sulphide content and a few samples were collected from the felsic to intermediate metavolcanics rocks and iron formation which could host gold mineralization. The samples have been delivered to an accredited laboratory and assay results are pending.

The property has potential for gold in the greenstone volcanic rocks which host the past producing Uchi Mine located immediately to the west; and copper and nickel mineralization reported by previous operators as well as anomalous cobalt and precious metals found in the gabbro.

Additional claims acquired

Falcon has staked an additional 182 hectares immediately to the south and east of its optioned claim package and now holds directly and indirectly an interest in approximately 625 hectares.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Chataway, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Canadian projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan, Ontario, the Wabunk Bay gold, base metal project in Red Lake, Ontario and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury, Ontario. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

