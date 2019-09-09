SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Ammonia Market Procurement Intelligence Report

The increasing demand for ammonium sulfate which is a category segment that helps to boost agricultural production yield and improve the quality and safety of crops will propel the spend growth in the ammonia market to a significant extent. Ammonia producers are also catering to the increasing demand from the civil, industrial, and healthcare industries that are resulting in the demand growth of this market. To accommodate such an exponentially rising demand, ammonia producers are scaling up their production capacities by conducting merger and acquisition activities among them. This will also serve as a major factor that will drive the spend momentum of the ammonia market during the forecast period.

In terms of regional spend growth, APAC is leading the global ammonia market, registering a revenue share of almost 50.99% last year. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of ammonia in various applications such as for agrochemical production within countries such as India and Vietnam. In the US, the discovery of large shale gas reserves is reducing the prices of natural gas, which is the primary feedstock for ammonia. This is motivating the ammonia producers to increase the domestic production of ammonia, thereby improving the sales of the category. This will limit the volume of ammonia imports done by the US while augmenting the spend growth of the ammonia market in the US.

This ammonia market procurement intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the factors that are impacting the ammonia market price, offers supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers that have adopted new ammonia production technologies. Such technologies must include advanced process control systems, new and more efficient catalysts, and supply chain management solutions at their production plants," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This ammonia market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increasing demand for ammonium sulfate will drive the growth of the global ammonia market

Rising use of ammonia in non-GHG-based refrigerators

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Factors impacting the ammonia market price

Factors impacting the ammonia market price

