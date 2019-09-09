Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are competing for a bigger share of the healthcare industry, including health care equipment services market, backed by the increasing investments in R&D, constant innovations and new product launches. A competitive analysis of these four vendors revealed Wright Medical Group NV to register the highest sales in 2018, specializing in the lower extremities segment. The company's U.S. Lower Extremities Biologics segment focuses on the sale of lower extremities products, such as joint implants and bone fixation devices for the foot and ankle. This is in addition to the biologic products used to support treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues or to stimulate bone growth.

The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is driving the digit joint implants market because of the growth in risk factors such as aging, physical injuries, diabetes, obesity, immune dysfunction, and genetic inheritance.

North America will account for the highest share of the digit joint implants market due to several factors such as the presence of a well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, extensive healthcare insurance coverage, and high popularity of minimally invasive surgery in the region.

The MCP and PIP joint implants segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to increasing adoption of MCP and PIP joint implants by patients suffering from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Growing awareness about the physical and mental benefits associated with different kinds of sports have resulted in an increase in the number of youth and children participating in sports across the world. The increase in sports injuries because of the increasing participation in sports is expected to drive the growth of the suture anchors market.

The biocomposite suture anchors segment will account for the highest suture anchor market share due to the widespread availability of bio composite suture anchors.

North America will account for the highest share of the suture anchors market throughout the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing number of rotator cuff repairs and joint replacements.

