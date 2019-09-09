Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Tradegate
09.09.19
15:52 Uhr
115,14 Euro
-1,18
-1,01 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,38
116,50
15:48
115,26
115,38
15:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON115,14-1,01 %
STRYKER CORPORATION199,40-0,67 %
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV18,400-1,08 %
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC126,50+0,06 %