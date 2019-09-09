Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies - Hurricane Dorian relief efforts - "SOS Bahamas"

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") and its partner Cat5 Solar and Microgrids (Bahamas) Ltd (Cat5) have developed a plan to help the citizens of the Bahamas following the unimaginable devastation that has occurred on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama and how you all can help us assist the recovery efforts with EHT's unique "Made in Canada" products.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian, then a category one hurricane, narrowly missed the main island of Puerto Rico on August 29 and proceeded north west strengthening to a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday September 1. At 8.04 am the Hurricane was 35 mile east of Great Abaco island with winds of 160 MPH. It proceeded west to make landfall at Marsh Harbor on Abaco at 12.30 am with wind speeds of 185 MPH and causing storm surge of between 18-23 feet above normal. The Hurricane then slowed down and stalled for days over Grand Bahama with winds of 185 MPH causing unbelievable flooding and unprecedented damage to the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama which have both been completely devastated. Evacuations are now under way from both islands to other islands and Nassau.

More than 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been completely destroyed or severely damaged. The tourism industry on the islands will be badly affected for years, leaving a huge deficit in economic funding to the area, 70,000+ people have been left homeless on the two islands. The death toll is expected to rise drastically, officials said, as hundreds remain missing, buried under rubble on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands by the strongest hurricane ever to hit the archipelago nation.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas," Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told a news conference. "Our mission and focus now is search, rescue and recovery."

Malcolm Wright and John Gamble discussed how their Bahamian company Cat5 Solar and Microgrids (Bahamas) Ltd could best help the peoples of the Bahamas. They believe that the best way to do that in the short term is to start shipping EHT's power wagons to produce power and drinking water to the two islands and raise donations to cover EHT's manufacturing and shipping costs.

EHT's power wagons are portable solar and battery units that can be deployed easily, provided emergency power supply instantly, and have the ability to produce clean drinking water without the side effect of the waste that plastic water bottles create. They are towed behind any motor vehicle. The Power Wagon generates solar power from every side and stores it in the on-board batteries and power distribution system. The sides open upwards to triple the sky facing surface. The panels are lightweight and made of EHT's proprietary Enertec fiberglass, so they are very versatile and difficult to break. All day the wagon is continually charging and maintaining the on-board battery banks. On most days, the energy input to the battery banks will exceed demand thus leaving the power available for overnight use. When the side walls are locked in the closed position all devices are safely powered in a secure trailer. During operation, it's completely noiseless; the energy is collected from solar irradiation, so it is environmentally sustainable; it doesn't emit any smelly gas, or noise; and, most importantly it costs nothing to run.

In the longer term EHT and Cat5 plan to set up a factory in Grand Bahama to create new jobs in order to provide the Cat5 and EHT housing products to rebuild the islands that they have designed for use in the rebuilding of Puerto Rico. EHT and Cat5 architects are already working on a low-cost housing solution which will be designed to withstand wind speeds of over 225 MPH.

Both Malcolm Wright CEO of Cat5 and John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented:

"We would like every shareholder and as many of the citizens of Canada to donate to our "Go Fund Me" webpage as shown on the link below, so we can immediately ship our existing stock of power wagons to the islands and start production of additional wagons which will also be used for the production of clean drinking water and additional power needs. In addition, we need donations to purchase Tropical Cabanas to help NEMA supply temporary accommodation for the citizens being evacuated from the islands. Our power wagons can supply electric needed for these temporary evacuee camps"

PLEASE HELP THE CITIZENS OF THE BAMAMAS TODAY WHO DESPERATELY NEED YOUR HELP

The Link for donations is:- https://www.gofundme.com/f/quotsos-bahamasquot?teamInvite=Hzu4ztws7zVvGxPRVJBuRHJvCBpt6WlCGljAto5YRSnB7J4hXji4mEifO24Uzq41

The link to our donation website is: www.sosbahamas.org

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

