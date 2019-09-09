FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 9
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to
satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2016, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP schemes:
|Plan
|Number of shares under option
|Long Term Incentive Plan 2016 ("LTIP 2016")
|95,528
|Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016 ("EABP 2016")
|81,399
Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 308,399 to 401,886, or 109% of his basic salary based on the middle market closing price of the Company's ordinary shares of 129.4 pence on 6 September 2019. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 83,440 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.
The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 6 September 2019.
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries:
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
95,528
NIL
|d)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
81,399
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 September 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|4
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subsequent sale to cover Income Tax and National insurance liabilities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
83,440
£108,111.87
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 September 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
