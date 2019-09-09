FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to

satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2016, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP schemes:

Plan Number of shares under option Long Term Incentive Plan 2016 ("LTIP 2016") 95,528 Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016 ("EABP 2016") 81,399

Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 308,399 to 401,886, or 109% of his basic salary based on the middle market closing price of the Company's ordinary shares of 129.4 pence on 6 September 2019. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 83,440 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 6 September 2019.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them