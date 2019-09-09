Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
09.09.19
08:00 Uhr
1,438 Euro
-0,016
-1,10 %
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to
satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2016, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP schemes:

PlanNumber of shares under option
Long Term Incentive Plan 2016 ("LTIP 2016")95,528
Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2016 ("EABP 2016")81,399

Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 308,399 to 401,886, or 109% of his basic salary based on the middle market closing price of the Company's ordinary shares of 129.4 pence on 6 September 2019. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 83,440 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 6 September 2019.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of option under the LTIP 2016
  2. Exercise of option under the EABP 2016
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. NIL
  2. NIL
95,528
81,399
d)
- Aggregated volume

- Price
95,528

NIL
d)
- Aggregated volume

- Price
81,399

NIL
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Subsequent sale to cover Income Tax and National insurance liabilities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
129.5684 pence83,440
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

83,440

£108,111.87
e)Date of the transaction6 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

