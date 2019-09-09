SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 127/19

Textile and apparel products that are imported into, manufactured or sold in Taiwan are required to comply with a mandatory inspection regime based on the requirements outlined in CNS 15290. In August 2018, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI) of Taiwan published the revised CNS 15290:2018 - Safety of Textiles (General Requirements) after redefining the scope of limitation on some restricted substances.

Restricted Substances 2013 Version 2018 Version Description Cadmium Accessories of textile and apparel products must not contain cadmium. Accessories products must not contain cadmium. Redefine the scope of limitation. Lead The lead content of non-volatile components in surface coating of textiles for children under 12 must not contain more than 90 mg/kg. The lead content in surface coating of textiles for children under 12 must not contain more than 90 mg/kg. Redefine the scope of limitation. NPEO and NP The content of NPEO and NP in textiles for children under 12 must not contain more than 1,000 mg/kg. The total content of NPEO and NP in textiles must not contain more than 1,000 mg/kg. Redefine the scope of limitation.



The limit of NPEO and NP is in total content.

The new version of CNS 15290 safety requirements still applies to the following textile products. Products that are excluded from the regulation are geo-textiles, and textile products for protection against insulation, radioactive contamination and heat.

Textile products for infant

Textile products with direct skin contact

Textile products without direct skin contact

Indoor decorative textile products

The summary of general requirements for textile products under CNS 15290:2018 is as below.

Requirements Textile products for infant Textile products with direct skin contact Textile products without direct skin contact Indoor decorative textile products Test method Free Formaldehydes

(Comply with CNS 14940) < 20 mg/kg < 75 mg/kg < 300 mg/kg < 300 mg/kg CNS 15580-1 Azo Colorants = 30 mg/kg CNS 15204 / CNS 15205-1 / CNS 15205-2 Cadmium

(in accessories) Not Allowed CNS 4797-2 Lead in Surface Coating

(for children age = 12 only) = 90 mg/kg CNS 4797-2 Physical Safety Requirements Comply with CNS 15291 Safety of children's clothing - cords and drawstrings on children's clothing - specifications CNS 15291 Organotins TBT < 0.5 mg/kg < 1 mg/kg NIEA T504.30B TPT < 0.5 mg/kg < 1 mg/kg NPEO and NP = 1000 mg/kg (sum) CNS 15579

The BSMI conducts mandatory monitoring and inspection on textile and apparel products that are imported into, manufactured or sold in Taiwan. All of the import inspection or market surveillance results and recall cases are timely posted on the BSMI product safety information website https://safety.bsmi.gov.tw/.

Reference

CNS 15290:2018 - Safety of Textiles (General Requirements)

