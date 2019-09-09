Atos International: Atos celebrates successful delivery of all critical IT systems for Pan and Parapan American Games

As the Exclusive Global IT Partner of Panam Sports, Atos now prepares for the 2023 edition of the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

Lima, Peru; Paris, France - 9 September 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today celebrates the successful completion of the delivery of its IT systems as the official IT services provider for the 18th Pan American and 6th Parapan American Games. This continental event was part of the Olympic qualification process in 21 sports for next year's Games in Tokyo, where Atos will also be responsible for the entire IT infrastructure.

Atos brought its extensive experience in games management systems of over 17 years as the worldwide IT partner of the Olympic Games, as well as over 25 years of experience managing various multi-sport events around the world, such as the Youth Olympic Games of Buenos Aires 2018, to the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Within the context of the Pan American Games, held from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Parapan American Games, held from August 23 to September 1 in Lima, Peru, Atos provided several technology services, including:

Games Management Systems (GMS) - this system supports the planning and operations of the Games: including Accreditations, Access Control, Sports Entrance and Qualifications, Uniforms, Workforce Management of the Volunteer Portal, Arrivals and Departures, Protocol and Medical Meetings;

Atos also enhanced the online presence of the sports organization.

"I am extremely proud of all the hard work that our teams have put into ensuring the successful delivery of the technology for the Pan American Games & the Parapan American Games to ensure an optimum experience for millions of fans around the world" said Patrick Adiba, CEO for Major Events at Atos.

"Atos has now played an essential role in the last six editions of the Pan American & Parapan American Games by providing tailored solutions and innovations. Technology is critical to the success of the Games and we're delighted to be able to continue to rely on Atos to deliver IT services, working together to go further in terms of fan experience and innovation for the next edition of the Games in Santiago 2023," said Ivar Sisniega, CEO of Panam Sports.

