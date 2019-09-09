MOXE Essential Oil Diffusers are Now Available in the United States

In addition to essential oil diffusers, MOXE offers a variety of aromatherapy nasal inhalers to impact daily life and help people breathe better

To learn more about MOXE and check out their full line of products, including aromatherapy and nasal inhalers, please visit https://www.bemoxe.com.

As a company spokesperson Kirby Drake noted, the founders understand that many people are interested in using essential oil diffusers and nasal inhalers for a number of reasons, including to help them breathe better. This knowledge inspired them to launch their MOXE brand in the U.S. and allow more people than ever to have access to their line of portable essential oil diffusers and other products.

"At MOXE we strive to combine the highest quality organic and unadulterated essential oils with the newest technology so that the essential oils can be used in every aspect of daily life," Drake noted, adding that their plants are sourced from all over the world and are non-GMO, vegan, and 100 percent naturally extracted using steam distillation or cold press.

"We created our devices to help impact the five most important aspects of your life: A healing night's sleep, a way to feel at peace, falling in love, experiencing joy and happiness and possessing energy for life's adventures."

Even though the founders of MOXE began to sell their lineup of products in the U.S. quite recently, they are already creating a positive buzz with customers who are thrilled with MOXE's quality and selection.

For instance, the Dream Diffuser is already selling briskly with people who are looking for a natural way to reduce their sleep disturbances and fight insomnia. The Dream Diffuser includes lavender, lemongrass and grapefruit, which can help to promote a peaceful mindset while allowing people to get into a deep sleep.

About MOXE:

Thanks to MOXE, getting the benefits of aromatherapy has never been easier. MOXE essential oil diffusers give people control of powerful, beneficial scents and aromas that let them feel the way they want, whenever they want. Just breathe in through the mouth and out through the nose. MOXE contains only the highest quality essential oils that are blended by the company's experienced, personal chemist. MOXE has been in business since 2018. For more information, please visit https://www.bemoxe.com.

