The global Tourette's syndrome drugs market size is poised to reach USD 98.77 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005077/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global Tourette's syndrome drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page research report with TOC on "Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market Analysis Report by product (antipsychotics and non-antipsychotics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 2023" at:

https://www.technavio.com/report/tourette-s-syndrome-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the morbid nature of the disease. In addition, growing awareness about Tourette's syndrome is anticipated to further boost the Tourette's syndrome drugs market during the forecast period.

Patients with Tourette's syndrome produce repetitive, involuntary movements and unwanted sounds collectively termed as tics. Tourette's syndrome is also accompanied by various other conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, and sleep disturbances. These conditions affect the quality of life of the patients and results in poor psychosocial functioning. Several non-antipsychotic and atypical antipsychotic drugs, such as quetiapine, olanzapine, risperidone, and aripiprazole are available at a low cost that help in suppressing the tics in patients with Tourette's syndrome. The low cost of drugs and the morbid nature of Tourette's syndrome will boost the adoption of Tourette's syndrome drugs and drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Several public and private organizations are undertaking initiatives to increase awareness about Tourette's syndrome, such as Tourette Action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and The Tourette Association of America. These organizations aim to raise public awareness and educate professionals to improve care for adults, children, and families challenged by Tourette's syndrome. Thus, such initiatives by public and private organizations are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

H. Lundbeck AS

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Mylan NV

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Antipsychotics

Non-antipsychotics

Key Regions for the Tourette's Syndrome Drugs Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Digital Dose Inhalers Market Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers and dry powder inhalers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Polysomnography Devices Market- Global Polysomnography Devices Market by end-users (hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005077/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com