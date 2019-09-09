Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces OTC Pink Quotation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or "Company") (CSE:BLLG) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for quoting on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "BLAGF".

The Company's common shares are listed and trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a qualified stock exchange in Canada, under the security symbol "BLLG". Expansion into the United States equity market offers the Company increased visibility through exposure to a broader range of investors and is expected to assist with increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading of the Company's common shares.

The company is also in the process of completing its eligibility requirements with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) and hopes to be able to complete this process shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: ranavig@gmail.com

